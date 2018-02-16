Hamilton Academical v Rangers

The away side has won this season's previous two meetings of Hamilton and Rangers

Hamilton Academical have signed Kenny van der Weg and Ross Jenkins before Sunday's meeting with Rangers.

David Templeton returns from suspension while Rakish Bingham and Dougie Imrie have recovered from knocks.

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt is suspended but Bruno Alves is available following a calf problem.

Lee Wallace is back in training but not yet ready to return while Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Jordan Rossiter also remain out.

For Accies, Ali Crawford is training again after a knee injury but the game could come too soon for him. Fellow midfielder Darian MacKinnon remains out.

Hamilton Academical claimed their first ever Scottish Premiership victory over Rangers when the sides met back in November.

Rangers have won all of their seven trips to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Premier League, scoring 14 goals and conceding just four in the process.

Accies have lost their past three Premiership matches.

Rangers have scored more away goals than any other side in the division (27).

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "It has been a difficult start [to 2018].

"I think 21 players from both squads have come and gone in January, there has been a big turnaround.

"It has been an unsettled time but it has settled down now. We have players in and players fit again so I am looking forward to the run-in and we have to start putting points on the board."

Rangers defender James Tavernier: "We have got to keep working hard in the league and keep pushing on and closing the gap on the teams above us. We have to set statements.

"Aberdeen have been doing well in the past few years. We have obviously played them three times and won three times. We can beat them but it's the other games that we have to be more ruthless in and win those games and keep Aberdeen below us.

"We have got the capability of doing that."