League One
Blackpool15:00Peterborough
Venue: Bloomfield Road, England

Blackpool v Peterborough United

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 2Mellor
  • 16Tilt
  • 5Robertson
  • 20Turton
  • 14Ryan
  • 15Longstaff
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Delfouneso
  • 11Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6Aimson
  • 8D'Almeida
  • 18Philliskirk
  • 22Agyei
  • 37Mafoumbi
  • 44Spearing

Peterborough

  • 1Bond
  • 2Shephard
  • 3Hughes
  • 5Tafazolli
  • 6Baldwin
  • 8Forrester
  • 11Maddison
  • 14Marriott
  • 15Ward
  • 20Doughty
  • 42Grant

Substitutes

  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 16Morias
  • 18Da Silva Lopes
  • 25O'Malley
  • 26Bogle
  • 27Taylor
  • 37Cooper
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th February 2018

  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury32197642251764
2Wigan30196556183863
3Blackburn32189558322663
4Rotherham331851056381859
5Scunthorpe341511850381256
6Charlton3214994339451
7Plymouth34148124242050
8Bradford33155134850-250
9Portsmouth33144154041-146
10Peterborough31129104941845
11Gillingham331112103736145
12Bristol Rovers33143164851-345
13Southend33128134251-944
14Doncaster341012124242042
15Oxford Utd33118144951-241
16Walsall321011114245-341
17Blackpool32911123943-438
18Wimbledon33107163342-937
19Northampton34107173456-2237
20Fleetwood32106164353-1036
21Oldham3399154658-1236
22MK Dons3279163146-1530
23Bury3268182647-2126
24Rochdale28510132940-1125
View full League One table

