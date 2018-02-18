Blackpool v Peterborough United
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 2Mellor
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 20Turton
- 14Ryan
- 15Longstaff
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 23Daniel
- 30Delfouneso
- 11Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 18Philliskirk
- 22Agyei
- 37Mafoumbi
- 44Spearing
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 2Shephard
- 3Hughes
- 5Tafazolli
- 6Baldwin
- 8Forrester
- 11Maddison
- 14Marriott
- 15Ward
- 20Doughty
- 42Grant
Substitutes
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 25O'Malley
- 26Bogle
- 27Taylor
- 37Cooper
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
Match report to follow.