Leeds United v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United trio Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samu Saiz serve the last game of their respective bans.
Attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez could start after impressing from the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker serves the final match of his three-game ban.
Bobby Reid picked up a knock in the 3-3 draw with Sunderland but is expected to be fit to start at Elland Road.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 40%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 32%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have won each of their last six home matches against Bristol City in all competitions.
- The Robins have not won at Elland Road in the second tier since March 1921, losing nine of 10 visits since.
- Leeds' run of six consecutive home wins in all competitions against Bristol City is their third-longest current run, behind only their seven wins against Bournemouth and nine wins against Swansea.
- Leeds have had just nine different goalscorers this season - the joint-fewest in the Championship (also Ipswich).
- The Whites are winless in seven league games (D2 L5) - they last endured a longer such run back in November 2014.
- Bristol City have lost two of their last three away league games, as many as in their previous 15 combined.