Leeds United v Bristol City

Pablo Hernandez scored in Leeds' last win, a 2-1 victory at Burton Albion on Boxing Day

Leeds United trio Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samu Saiz serve the last game of their respective bans.

Attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez could start after impressing from the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Bobby Reid picked up a knock in the 3-3 draw with Sunderland but is expected to be fit to start at Elland Road.

SAM's prediction Home win 40% Draw 28% Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

