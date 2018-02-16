Championship
Leeds16:30Bristol City
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Bristol City

Pablo Hernandez
Pablo Hernandez scored in Leeds' last win, a 2-1 victory at Burton Albion on Boxing Day
Leeds United trio Gaetano Berardi, Liam Cooper and Samu Saiz serve the last game of their respective bans.

Attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez could start after impressing from the bench in the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker serves the final match of his three-game ban.

Bobby Reid picked up a knock in the 3-3 draw with Sunderland but is expected to be fit to start at Elland Road.

SAM's prediction
Home win 40%Draw 28%Away win 32%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won each of their last six home matches against Bristol City in all competitions.
  • The Robins have not won at Elland Road in the second tier since March 1921, losing nine of 10 visits since.
  • Leeds' run of six consecutive home wins in all competitions against Bristol City is their third-longest current run, behind only their seven wins against Bournemouth and nine wins against Swansea.
  • Leeds have had just nine different goalscorers this season - the joint-fewest in the Championship (also Ipswich).
  • The Whites are winless in seven league games (D2 L5) - they last endured a longer such run back in November 2014.
  • Bristol City have lost two of their last three away league games, as many as in their previous 15 combined.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

