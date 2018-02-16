Norwich City v Ipswich Town
Norwich City captain Ivo Pinto could return after sitting out the past three games with a knee problem.
Harrison Reed, who has been deputising for Pinto at right-back, is a doubt with a sore back along with Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner (both calf).
Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has resumed training after a knee injury and will travel with the squad.
Goalkeeper Michael Crowe, back-up to first choice Bartosz Bialkowski, could miss out through illness.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 62%
|Draw 22%
|Away win 16%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W6 D3) since losing 3-2 in April 2009.
- Since the turn of the Millennium, this fixture has been played 18 times on a Sunday - three times as many as any other fixture in the second tier.
- The Tractor Boys haven't beaten Norwich at Carrow Road since February 2006, winning 2-1 with goals from Jimmy Juan and a Gary Doherty own-goal.
- Norwich City have made more changes to their starting line-up this season than any other Championship team (83).
- Ipswich have kept consecutive clean sheets in league competition - they last recorded three shutouts in a row back in April 2013 (5).
- James Maddison (nine goals, five assists) has won more points courtesy of his goals and assists than any other player in the Championship this season (20). Indeed, Maddison has also created the most goalscoring chances in the division this season (76).