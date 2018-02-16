Championship
Norwich12:00Ipswich
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Ipswich Town

David McGoldrick in action for Ipswich
David McGoldrick has scored eight goals for Ipswich this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 11:45-14:15 GMT

Norwich City captain Ivo Pinto could return after sitting out the past three games with a knee problem.

Harrison Reed, who has been deputising for Pinto at right-back, is a doubt with a sore back along with Timm Klose and Moritz Leitner (both calf).

Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has resumed training after a knee injury and will travel with the squad.

Goalkeeper Michael Crowe, back-up to first choice Bartosz Bialkowski, could miss out through illness.

SAM's prediction
Home win 62%Draw 22%Away win 16%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Ipswich in all competitions (W6 D3) since losing 3-2 in April 2009.
  • Since the turn of the Millennium, this fixture has been played 18 times on a Sunday - three times as many as any other fixture in the second tier.
  • The Tractor Boys haven't beaten Norwich at Carrow Road since February 2006, winning 2-1 with goals from Jimmy Juan and a Gary Doherty own-goal.
  • Norwich City have made more changes to their starting line-up this season than any other Championship team (83).
  • Ipswich have kept consecutive clean sheets in league competition - they last recorded three shutouts in a row back in April 2013 (5).
  • James Maddison (nine goals, five assists) has won more points courtesy of his goals and assists than any other player in the Championship this season (20). Indeed, Maddison has also created the most goalscoring chances in the division this season (76).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
View full Championship table

