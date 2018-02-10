Dijon 3-2 Nice

Mario Balotelli was booked by Nicolas Rainville during the second half

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli was booked for complaining to the referee about alleged racist chants as his Nice side lost to Dijon.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool forward was unhappy with the reaction from the home fans when he missed a shot in the 72nd minute, gesturing to the Dijon supporters to be quiet.

He spoke to referee Nicolas Rainville, who showed him a yellow card.

Dijon won the game 3-2 with all the goals in the final 30 minutes.

The hosts took the lead through Julio Tavares, before Pierre Lees Melou and Alassane Plea put Nice ahead.

But Tavares converted a penalty and Kwon Chang-hoon scored a late winner.

Nice confirmed the reason for Balotelli's reaction on Twitter during the game

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere complained about the officiating after the game, although he did not mention Balotelli and was instead angry with the penalty decision.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders Paris St-Germain beat Toulouse 1-0 to move 12 points ahead of Monaco, who saw off Anger 4-0.