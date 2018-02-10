BBC Sport - Man City 5-1 Leicester City: Pep Guardiola praises 'amazing' four-goal hero Aguero
Guardiola hails 'amazing' four-goal hero Aguero
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises the "amazing talent" of Sergio Aguero after the Argentina striker scored four goals in a 5-1 win over Leicester City.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 5-1 Leicester City
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired