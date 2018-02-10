BBC Sport - Carrick Rangers thrash sorry Ards to end win drought
Carrick Rangers thrash sorry Ards to end win drought
Carrick Rangers pick up their first win since mid-October with a 4-0 thumping of Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena.
Jonathan Smith, Paddy McNally, Lee Chapman and Eamon Scannell scored the goals for David McAlinden's side.
