BBC Sport - Ballymena book place in League Cup final with 3-1 win over Cliftonville
Ballymena beat Reds to clinch League Cup place
- From the section Irish
Ballymena United book their place in the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in Saturday's semi-final.
Leroy Millar, Tony Kane and Cathair Friel with a spectacular goal were on target for Ballymena, while Jude Winchester found the net for the visitors.
The Sky Blues will face Dungannon Swifts in the decider at Windsor Park on 17 February (17:30 GMT).
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired