BBC Sport - Ballymena book place in League Cup final with 3-1 win over Cliftonville

Ballymena beat Reds to clinch League Cup place

  From the section Irish

Ballymena United book their place in the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Cliftonville at the Showgrounds in Saturday's semi-final.

Leroy Millar, Tony Kane and Cathair Friel with a spectacular goal were on target for Ballymena, while Jude Winchester found the net for the visitors.

The Sky Blues will face Dungannon Swifts in the decider at Windsor Park on 17 February (17:30 GMT).

