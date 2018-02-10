Montrose beat Stenhousemuir to stretch lead in Scottish League Two

Jamie Redman joined Montrose from Peterhead last summer

Montrose stretched their lead at the top of Scottish League Two thanks to substitute Jamie Redman's late winner over Stenhousemuir.

Peterhead slipped six points behind after a 0-0 draw away to Edinburgh City but still have two games in hand.

Stirling Albion jump a point above Stenny into third after a 2-1 win away to bottom-placed Cowdenbeath.

Elgin City defeated Annan Athletic 2-1 as Clyde secured a fourth straight win by beating Berwick Rangers 1-0.

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie scored from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time - his fifth goal in four games - as the Bully Wee moved two points above the Wee Rangers and into seventh place.

It was a cagey affair at Links Park, but midfielder Redman headed home at the back post for Montrose from Lewis Milne's cross 10 minutes from time.

That secured a third successive win for Montrose - all against the three other sides in the top four.

Goodwillie's 16th goal of the season secured Clyde's fourth straight win

Peterhead's draw with Edinburgh means that, since their eight-game winning run came to an end with a Scottish Cup defeat by Dumbarton, the Blue Toon have only won once in four games.

The point lifts Edinburgh nine points clear of Cowdenbeath at the foot of the table after Peter MacDonald's double secured victory for Stirling over the Blue Brazil.

In an ill-tempered fixture in which 13 yellow cards were brandished, all three goals were scored inside the final 20 minutes.

MacDonald slotted home a penalty and then, after Harvey Swann scored from the spot for Cowden, netted again five minutes from time to secure Albion's third straight victory and leave the Fifers without a win in 23 games.

Elgin hit back after defender Steven Swinglehurst's seventh-minute goal to edge out Annan and secure a fourth win in five games.

Thomas Reilly levelled four minutes later before Andrew McDonald sealed all three points for Elgin, who move four clear of their visitors, with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.