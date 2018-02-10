BBC Sport - Kilmarnock 4-0 Brora Rangers: SFA haven't been in touch with me - Steve Clarke
SFA haven't been in touch with me - Clarke
- From the section Scottish
Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has been linked with the Scotland manager vacancy but following his side's 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Brora Rangers he says he is happy at Rugby Park.
