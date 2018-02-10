BBC Sport - West Ham 2-0 Watford: Moyes wants Hammers to target top-10 finish
Moyes wants Hammers to target top-10 finish
- From the section West Ham
Manager David Moyes says he is targeting a top-10 finish after his West Ham side put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone with 2-0 victory over Watford.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-0 Watford
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired