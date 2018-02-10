Carlos Carvalhal: Swansea put 'all the meat in the barbecue', says manager

Media playback is not supported on this device Swans 'swimming' towards safety - Carvalhal

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says his game-changing substitutions in the Premier League win over Burnley were "putting all the meat in the barbecue".

Saturday's match seemed set to end goalless before Carvalhal sent on forwards Andre Ayew and Tammy Abraham.

Ki Sung-yueng's late winner lifted Swansea to 15th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Carvalhal, renowned for his colourful analogies, said: "We put all the meat on the fire to try to win."

The Portuguese added: "We put in Andre Ayew, Tammy Abraham, we had three attackers in the middle.

"We put all the meat in the barbecue, all the meat inside the grill, because we wish a lot to win the game. I am very happy because that created a big impact."

Carvalhal has overseen an extraordinary turnaround at Swansea following his appointment on 28 December.

The Swans were cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table when they sacked his predecessor Paul Clement eight days earlier.

But, under Carvalhal, they have won six games, drawn four and lost only one in all competitions.

Ki Sung-yueng and Carlos Carvalhal celebrate Swansea City's win over Burnley

Since the former Sheffield Wednesday manager arrived, only Tottenham (15) have collected more points in the Premier League than Swansea (14).

While masterminding this transformation in fortunes on the field, Carvalhal has also garnered a reputation for eccentric behaviour and turns of phrase.

He has compared player transfers to buying fish, while he gave Portuguese custard tarts to journalists in his media conference before the win against Burnley.

Having guided Swansea from the bottom of the Premier League table to 15th place, Carvalhal now has a new analogy for his team's progress.

"When we arrived we changed things, changed the dynamic, some rules also," he said.

"We were very deep in the ocean, down in water, so for the first time we put our nose out of water and we breathed a little last week.

"We start swimming now. Between now and the coast is still a long run, we must continue to swim a lot to be safe.

"Before we were in the deep of the ocean, we only saw fishes, stones and a lot of black things, but we can look to the coast now."