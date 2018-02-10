BBC Sport - Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle: He's gone to a different level - Brown on Forrest

He's gone to a different level - Brown on Forrest

Celtic captain Scott Brown says team-mate James Forrest has raised his game to new heights after a hat-trick against Partick Thistle secured a 3-2 win and passage into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

