BBC Sport - Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle: 'We need to player better', says Rodgers
Celtic need to improve, says Rodgers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his side needs to raise its level of performance if they are to retain the Scottish Cup, following the 3-2 win over Partick Thistle that sent his team into the quarter-finals.
