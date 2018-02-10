BBC Sport - Man City 5-1 Leicester City: Scoreline harsh on Foxes - Puel
5-1 scoreline harsh on Leicester - Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City boss Claude Puel believes his side's 5-1 defeat at Manchester City flattered the home side and says the timing of City's first two goals made life difficult for the Foxes.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 5-1 Leicester City
