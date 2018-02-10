BBC Sport - Stoke 1-1 Brighton: Xherdan Shaqiri is 'world class' - Lambert
Lambert praises 'world class' Shaqiri
- From the section Stoke
Stoke City boss Paul Lambert praises the performance of Xherdan Shaqiri, whose sixth goal of the season earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton at the Bet 365 Stadium.
MATCH REPORT:Stoke 1-1 Brighton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
