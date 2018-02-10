Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side would have felt "very hard done by" if Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam had not seen his late penalty saved by keeper Mat Ryan in their 1-1 draw at the Bet 365 Stadium.

MATCH REPORT:Stoke 1-1 Brighton

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.