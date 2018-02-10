BBC Sport - Stoke 1-1 Brighton: Saved penalty felt like justice - Hughton
Stoke's saved penalty felt like justice - Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side would have felt "very hard done by" if Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam had not seen his late penalty saved by keeper Mat Ryan in their 1-1 draw at the Bet 365 Stadium.
