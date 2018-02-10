BBC Sport - Swansea 1-0: Burnley: Swans 'swimming' towards safety - Carvalhal
Swansea 'swimming' towards safety - Carvalhal
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal says his side are "swimming" towards safety following their 1-0 win over Burnley, but warns that it is still a long way from the "coast".
MATCH REPORT: Swansea 1-0 Burnley
