BBC Sport - Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace: Hodgson - Palace gave themselves 'mountain to climb'
Palace gave themselves 'mountain to climb' - Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Everton's two second-half goals in six minutes gave his side a near-impossible task after their 3-1 defeat at Everton.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
