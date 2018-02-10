Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hamburger SV 0.
Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Hamburg
Michy Batshuayi scored his third goal in his second game for Borussia Dortmund, as Marco Reus returned from an eight-month injury lay-off.
Chelsea loanee Batshuayi converted Christian Pulisic's cross from close range as Dortmund beat Hamburg to remain third.
Reus, who last played when he ruptured his ligaments in May's German Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt, captained the side.
Mario Gotze chipped in a late second.
Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt remain in the Champions League places after beating bottom club Cologne 4-2.
Fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen lost 2-0 at home to Hertha Berlin.Hoffenheim beat Mainz 4-2, and Hannover beat Freiburg 2-1.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 36Toprak
- 15Toljan
- 33Weigl
- 23KagawaSubstituted forDahoudat 62'minutes
- 22PulisicSubstituted forCastroat 85'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 71'minutes
- 21Schürrle
- 44Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 8Sahin
- 10Götze
- 14Isak
- 19Dahoud
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 27Castro
Hamburg
- 1Mathenia
- 5Mavraj
- 28JungBooked at 65mins
- 4van Drongelen
- 24Sakai
- 20EkdalSubstituted forHahnat 71'minutes
- 12Souza Silva
- 6dos Santos Justino de Melo
- 14HuntSubstituted forSalihovicat 54'minutes
- 7WoodSubstituted forArpat 54'minutes
- 17Kostic
Substitutes
- 2Diekmeier
- 11Hahn
- 13Pollersbeck
- 16Janjicic
- 23Salihovic
- 40Arp
- 46Ambrosius
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hamburger SV 0.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hamburger SV 0. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by André Schürrle with a through ball following a fast break.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Hahn (Hamburger SV).
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Gonzalo Castro replaces Christian Pulisic.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV).
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André Schürrle.
Foul by Ömer Toprak (Borussia Dortmund).
Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sejad Salihovic (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Walace.
Attempt saved. André Hahn (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Douglas Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. André Hahn replaces Albin Ekdal.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Gideon Jung (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sejad Salihovic (Hamburger SV).
Booking
Gideon Jung (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud replaces Shinji Kagawa because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sejad Salihovic.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mergim Mavraj (Hamburger SV).
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Douglas Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Sejad Salihovic replaces Aaron Hunt.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Jann-Fiete Arp replaces Bobby Wood.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.