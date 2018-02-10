BBC Sport - Amazing long-range goal in NI League Cup semi-final
Amazing long-range goal in NI League Cup semi-final
Cathair Friel scores a remarkable goal from well inside his own half to make sure of Ballymena United's place in the NI League Cup final.
Opponents Cliftonville were pressing for a stoppage-time equaliser but had their hopes dashed by the long-range stunner as Ballymena won 3-1.
MATCH REPORT: Ballymena Utd 3-1 Cliftonville
