BBC Sport - Amazing long-range goal in NI League Cup semi-final

Cathair Friel scores a remarkable goal from well inside his own half to make sure of Ballymena United's place in the NI League Cup final.

Opponents Cliftonville were pressing for a stoppage-time equaliser but had their hopes dashed by the long-range stunner as Ballymena won 3-1.

MATCH REPORT: Ballymena Utd 3-1 Cliftonville

