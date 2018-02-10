BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Crues defeat Glens to extend lead at top
Crues defeat Glens to extend lead at top
Irish
Premiership leaders Crusaders extend their lead at the top to five points thanks to a 4-2 victory over Glentoran at Seaview.
Jordan Owens, Billy Joe Burns, Colin Coates and Gavin Whyte netted for the hosts after Alex O'Hanlon gave the Glens an early lead.
Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter and Glentoran counterpart Gary Haveron gave their thoughts on the game.
