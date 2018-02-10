Senegal to play play Bosnia and Luxembourg ahead of World Cup

Senegal will play in Group H of the World Cup in Russia, alongside Poland, Colombia and Japan.

The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) has confirmed that the Teranga Lions will play Bosnia and Herzegovina and Luxembourg in friendly internationals ahead of the World Cup in Russia later this year.

The West Africans will play Bosnia and Herzegovina on 27 March in France and Luxembourg on 31 May.

Senegal see the Europeans (Bosnia) as similar opposition to Poland who they will play in their opening Group H fixture at the World Cup.

FSF officials are also in advanced talks with Croatia and Estonia for friendly dates in June ahead of the tournament in Russia.

At their first and only World Cup appearance in 2002, Senegal - led by current coach Aliou Cisse - reached the quarter-finals and beat a star-studded French side in the group stages.

Senegal's sports minister, Matar Ba, has already challenged the Teranga Lions to become the first ever African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The Teranga Lions will begin their World Cup Group H campaign against Poland on 19 June in Moscow before they play Japan on 24 June and then Colombia four days later.