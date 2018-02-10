BBC Sport - Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal: Pochettino proud of 'fantastic' Spurs
Pochettino proud of 'fantastic' Spurs
- From the section Tottenham
A "proud" Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs played some "fantastic" football against Arsenal during their 1-0 win at Wembley and deserved to win by more goals.
MATCH REPORT:Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 10 February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired