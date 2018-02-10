BBC Sport - Liam Miller: Kevin Kilbane's tribute to ex-Republic of Ireland team-mate

'Just a really good lad' - Kilbane's tribute to Miller

BBC Football Focus's Kevin Kilbane pays tribute to former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller - his former Republic of Ireland team-mate - who has died at the age of 36.

READ MORE: Former Celtic and Man Utd player Miller dies at 36

'Just a really good lad' - Kilbane's tribute to Miller

