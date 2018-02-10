Rochdale: Spotland pitch to be relaid prior to Tottenham FA Cup tie

The Spotland Stadium pitch was heavily-sanded before the tie against Millwall to ensure the game could go ahead

Rochdale are to relay their much-criticised pitch prior to the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham.

The League One side beat Millwall on a muddy, heavily sanded surface to set up an enticing tie with the Premier League team on Sunday, 18 February.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had said the pitch at the Crown Oil Arena was "a massive risk to players" and "not in a condition to play football".

Dale's League One game against Fleetwood on Saturday was postponed.

The match was called off because of a waterlogged pitch - the third league fixture in a row that has been postponed because of problems with the playing surface.

A statement said the club shared the disappointment of supporters for the latest postponement.

It continued: "Preparatory work had taken place prior to the scheduled Fleetwood fixture in the eventuality that the game should fall foul of the weather. Plans will now be put into action immediately.

"Work will commence on Saturday evening and will be finished in time for next weekend's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Tottenham Hotspur."