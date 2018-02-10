BBC Sport - Pat Bonner on Liam Miller: An unassuming man off the pitch & a brilliant young player
'He was an unassuming man off the pitch'
- From the section Celtic
Pat Bonner and Michael Stewart pay tribute to Liam Miller, who died aged 36 after suffering from cancer, followed by a poignant minute's silence at Celtic Park before the Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle.
