BBC Sport - Pat Bonner on Liam Miller: An unassuming man off the pitch & a brilliant young player

'He was an unassuming man off the pitch'

  • From the section Celtic

Pat Bonner and Michael Stewart pay tribute to Liam Miller, who died aged 36 after suffering from cancer, followed by a poignant minute's silence at Celtic Park before the Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle.

