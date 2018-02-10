Scottish Gossip: Lawwell, McLeish, Windass & Laidlaw

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell tells the Scottish FA it is time for change, and for the old guard in the governing body replaced. (Various)

Following Walter Smith's withdrawal from consideration for the Scotland manager vacancy, the SFA is now in danger of alienating Alex McLeish, who is growing impatient with the recruitment process. (Daily Mail)

McLeish, who managed Scotland for 10 months in 2007, is now the frontrunner to succeed Gordon Strachan. (Scottish Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Over to you? Smith may have opened the door for McLeish to take on the Scotland job

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has apologised for celebrating his goal against Partick Thistle with a gesture telling fans to shut up. (Various)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland scrum-half Greig Laidlaw saws the team must not neglect defensive work in pursuit of head coach Gregor Townsend's ambition to play "the quickest rugby in the world". (The Herald, newspaper edition)

