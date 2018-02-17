Scottish League Two
Elgin1Montrose1

Elgin City v Montrose

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Allan
  • 7Smith
  • 8Reilly
  • 6McGovern
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Cameron
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Whitehead
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15McHardy
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Thompson
  • 21Waters

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 2Masson
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 9FraserBooked at 27mins
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Trialist
  • 22McLaren
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Elgin City 1, Montrose 1.

Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, Montrose 1. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Terry Masson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt missed. Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).

Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Gary Fraser (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris Templeman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jon Paul McGovern.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chris Templeman (Montrose) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Elgin City 1, Montrose 0. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Reilly.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Scott Smith (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose26166437251254
2Peterhead24152756282847
3Stenhousemuir24125740281241
4Stirling24124844301440
5Elgin2411493941-237
6Annan Athletic258982923633
7Clyde236982835-727
8Berwick2483132042-2227
9Edinburgh City2454152038-1819
10Cowdenbeath2418151336-2311
View full Scottish League Two table

