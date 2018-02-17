First Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0.
Stenhousemuir v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 2Meechan
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 10Murray
- 11Cook
- 7McGuigan
- 9Longworth
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Ferns
- 15Paterson
- 16Marsh
- 18Scott
- 19Gilmour
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 25Morrison
- 10Beattie
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 8BluesBooked at 32mins
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 22DunnBooked at 27mins
- 19Shepherd
- 18El Alagui
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 16Watson
- 20Morton
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) hits the right post with a with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Innes Murray.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
John Dunn (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jamie Longworth (Stenhousemuir).
Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Edinburgh City 0. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Attempt missed. Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by John Dunn.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt saved. John Dunn (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.