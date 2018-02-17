Scottish League Two
Stirling0Annan Athletic0

Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 6Moon
  • 8Jardine
  • 14Robertson
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Banner
  • 15Smith
  • 16Noble
  • 18Black
  • 19Caddis
  • 20Dickson

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Brannan
  • 7OmarBooked at 33mins
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 4Henry
  • 11Roberts
  • 9Smith
  • 10Henderson

Substitutes

  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Moxon
  • 17Horne
  • 18Salkeld
  • 19O'Keefe
  • 20Armour
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away9

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Annan Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).

Booking

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.

Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt blocked. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Brannan.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose26166437251254
2Peterhead24152756282847
3Stenhousemuir24125740281241
4Stirling24124844301440
5Elgin2411493941-237
6Annan Athletic258982923633
7Clyde236982835-727
8Berwick2483132042-2227
9Edinburgh City2454152038-1819
10Cowdenbeath2418151336-2311
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired