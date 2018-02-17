First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Stirling Albion v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 2McGeachie
- 5Barr
- 3Hamilton
- 11Kavanagh
- 6Moon
- 8Jardine
- 14Robertson
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Banner
- 15Smith
- 16Noble
- 18Black
- 19Caddis
- 20Dickson
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Brannan
- 7OmarBooked at 33mins
- 8Sinnamon
- 4Henry
- 11Roberts
- 9Smith
- 10Henderson
Substitutes
- 14Sonkur
- 15Creaney
- 16Moxon
- 17Horne
- 18Salkeld
- 19O'Keefe
- 20Armour
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
(Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.
Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt blocked. Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jack Brannan.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.