Scottish League Two
Clyde0Cowdenbeath0

Clyde v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 5Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Cogill
  • 8Nicoll
  • 10McStay
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 6Lamont
  • 11Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Grant
  • 17Millar
  • 18Stewart
  • 21Gourlay

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Gilfillan
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 7Mullen
  • 8Miller
  • 6Pyper
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9Reilly
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Hornby
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Syme
  • 16Luke
  • 18Muirhead
  • 19Whittaker
  • 21Penman
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kyle Miller.

Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay in match David Goodwillie (Clyde) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Harvey Swann.

Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).

Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose26166437251254
2Peterhead24152756282847
3Stenhousemuir24125740281241
4Stirling24124844301440
5Elgin2411493941-237
6Annan Athletic258982923633
7Clyde236982835-727
8Berwick2483132042-2227
9Edinburgh City2454152038-1819
10Cowdenbeath2418151336-2311
View full Scottish League Two table

