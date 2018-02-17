First Half ends, Clyde 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Clyde v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Lang
- 5Home
- 4McNiff
- 3Cogill
- 8Nicoll
- 10McStay
- 7Cuddihy
- 6Lamont
- 11Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14Lowdon
- 15Osadolor
- 16Grant
- 17Millar
- 18Stewart
- 21Gourlay
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 4Gilfillan
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 7Mullen
- 8Miller
- 6Pyper
- 11Malcolm
- 9Reilly
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Hornby
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Syme
- 16Luke
- 18Muirhead
- 19Whittaker
- 21Penman
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kyle Miller.
Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Delay in match David Goodwillie (Clyde) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Harvey Swann.
Foul by Bryan Gilfillan (Cowdenbeath).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath).
Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Reilly (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.