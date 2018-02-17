First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Berwick Rangers 1.
Peterhead v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 8Brown
- 18Brown
- 6Ferry
- 15Johnston
- 12Smith
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 14McLean
- 17Adams
- 21Hobday
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13Stewart
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 11Phillips
- 4Notman
- 14O'Kane
- 10Willis
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
- 21See
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 3Orru
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 17Hamilton
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Attempt blocked. Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Rory McAllister.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Berwick Rangers 1. Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Berwick Rangers. Ouzy See draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Greg Fleming.
Attempt saved. Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Johnston (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mason Robertson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.