First Half ends, Ayr United 1, East Fife 0.
Ayr United v East Fife
Line-ups
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 6Geggan
- 28Bell
- 5Rose
- 3Boyle
- 11McDaid
- 27Kerr
- 16Adams
- 12McGuffie
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
- 14Ferguson
- 18Faulds
- 25McCowan
- 26Reid
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 8Slattery
- 17Allardice
- 12McManus
- 15Millar
- 14Jones
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 18Linton
- 20Knox
- 21MacKenzie
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, East Fife 0. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Jones (East Fife).
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Attempt missed. Kieran Millar (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.