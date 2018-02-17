Scottish League One
Ayr1East Fife0

Ayr United v East Fife

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 20Ruddy
  • 6Geggan
  • 28Bell
  • 5Rose
  • 3Boyle
  • 11McDaid
  • 27Kerr
  • 16Adams
  • 12McGuffie
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 1Hart
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest
  • 14Ferguson
  • 18Faulds
  • 25McCowan
  • 26Reid

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 8Slattery
  • 17Allardice
  • 12McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 14Jones
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 18Linton
  • 20Knox
  • 21MacKenzie
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Ayr United 1, East Fife 0.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Kane.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, East Fife 0. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

(Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Kane (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).

Attempt blocked. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Michael Rose (Ayr United).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Ryan Goodfellow.

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

(East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robert Jones (East Fife).

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Chris Kane.

Attempt missed. Kieran Millar (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26176352223057
2Ayr25163665323351
3Alloa2411673527839
4Arbroath23115742301238
5Stranraer25105103945-635
6Airdrieonians258893441-732
7East Fife2693143645-930
8Forfar2673162952-2324
9Albion2465134657-1123
10Queen's Park2656152855-2721
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired