Scottish League One
Arbroath0Alloa0

Arbroath v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 5Martin
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Kader
  • 9McKenna
  • 8Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Linn
  • 14Denholm
  • 15Yule
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17Skelly
  • 21Gomes

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 5Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 2Taggart
  • 3Crane
  • 7Smith
  • 6Fleming
  • 8Crossan
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Renton
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12McKeown
  • 14Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26176352223057
2Ayr25163665323351
3Alloa2411673527839
4Arbroath23115742301238
5Stranraer25105103945-635
6Airdrieonians258893441-732
7East Fife2693143645-930
8Forfar2673162952-2324
9Albion2465134657-1123
10Queen's Park2656152855-2721
View full Scottish League One table

