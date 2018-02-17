First Half ends, Arbroath 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Arbroath v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 10Swankie
- 5Martin
- 6Whatley
- 11Kader
- 9McKenna
- 8Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Linn
- 14Denholm
- 15Yule
- 16McIntosh
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 5Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 7Smith
- 6Fleming
- 8Crossan
- 11Flannigan
- 9Renton
- 10Kirkpatrick
Substitutes
- 12McKeown
- 14Goodwin
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.