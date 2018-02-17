First Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 0.
Airdrieonians v Queen's Park
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2O'Neil
- 5Brownlie
- 4McGregor
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 6Cairns
- 8Brown
- 11Fry
- 9Duffy
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Watt
- 14McIntosh
- 15Brown
- 16Higgins
- 17Muir
- 18Edwards
- 19Russell
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 3Burns
- 5Cummins
- 4NimmoBooked at 24mins
- 6Gibson
- 11Galt
- 8Docherty
- 2FotheringhamBooked at 39mins
- 7Brady
- 9Keena
- 10Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12Leitch
- 14Gullan
- 15McVey
- 16Summers
- 17Mortimer
- 18McGhee
- 19Orr
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daniel Nimmo.
Attempt missed. Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Booking
Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).
Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Galt.
Attempt blocked. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Airdrieonians. Dale Carrick draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).
Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 0. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Fry following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.