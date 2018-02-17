Scottish League One
Airdrieonians2Queen's Park0

Airdrieonians v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2O'Neil
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4McGregor
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Cairns
  • 8Brown
  • 11Fry
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Brown
  • 16Higgins
  • 17Muir
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Russell

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 3Burns
  • 5Cummins
  • 4NimmoBooked at 24mins
  • 6Gibson
  • 11Galt
  • 8Docherty
  • 2FotheringhamBooked at 39mins
  • 7Brady
  • 9Keena
  • 10Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 12Leitch
  • 14Gullan
  • 15McVey
  • 16Summers
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McGhee
  • 19Orr
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daniel Nimmo.

Attempt missed. Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Booking

Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).

Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Galt.

Attempt blocked. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Queen's Park 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Airdrieonians. Dale Carrick draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Daniel Nimmo (Queen's Park).

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians).

Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jordan McGregor.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Queen's Park 0. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Fry following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26176352223057
2Ayr25163665323351
3Alloa2411673527839
4Arbroath23115742301238
5Stranraer25105103945-635
6Airdrieonians258893441-732
7East Fife2693143645-930
8Forfar2673162952-2324
9Albion2465134657-1123
10Queen's Park2656152855-2721
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired