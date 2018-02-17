Scottish League One
Forfar4Stranraer0

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Malone
  • 5Whyte
  • 3MacKintosh
  • 7Hurst
  • 6Millar
  • 8Dingwall
  • 11Aitken
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12McBride
  • 14Maciver
  • 15Peters
  • 16McNaughton
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Allan
  • 21Adam

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 4Barron
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 35mins
  • 16Turner
  • 19Beith
  • 3MacPherson
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 7Woods
  • 10Agnew
  • 12McGowan
  • 20Lyon
  • 21Hawkshaw
  • 25Dykes
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 4, Stranraer 0.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 4, Stranraer 0. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Angus Beith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 3, Stranraer 0. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.

Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).

Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Angus Beith (Stranraer) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).

Angus Beith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Stranraer 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Barron.

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Russell Dingwall with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Barron.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26176352223057
2Ayr25163665323351
3Alloa2411673527839
4Arbroath23115742301238
5Stranraer25105103945-635
6Airdrieonians258893441-732
7East Fife2693143645-930
8Forfar2673162952-2324
9Albion2465134657-1123
10Queen's Park2656152855-2721
View full Scottish League One table

