First Half ends, Forfar Athletic 4, Stranraer 0.
Forfar Athletic v Stranraer
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Malone
- 5Whyte
- 3MacKintosh
- 7Hurst
- 6Millar
- 8Dingwall
- 11Aitken
- 10Easton
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12McBride
- 14Maciver
- 15Peters
- 16McNaughton
- 17Starkey
- 18Allan
- 21Adam
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 4Barron
- 23ThomsonBooked at 35mins
- 16Turner
- 19Beith
- 3MacPherson
- 11Anderson
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 7Woods
- 10Agnew
- 12McGowan
- 20Lyon
- 21Hawkshaw
- 25Dykes
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Attempt missed. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 4, Stranraer 0. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Angus Beith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 3, Stranraer 0. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.
Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Angus Beith (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).
Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Angus Beith (Stranraer) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).
Angus Beith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Stranraer 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Barron.
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Stranraer 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Russell Dingwall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Barron.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.