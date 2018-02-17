First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Albion Rovers v Raith Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2McLaughlin
- 4Marr
- 5Mbayo
- 3McLeish
- 6HolmesBooked at 41mins
- 7Fisher
- 8Davidson
- 11Hester
- 9Higgins
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Gallagher
- 15Guthrie
- 16John Queen
- 17Potts
- 18Watters
- 19Okane
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 5Murray
- 6Benedictus
- 4Herron
- 21Furtado
- 14Davidson
- 10Vaughan
- 11Barr
- 19Zanatta
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Watson
- 7Spence
- 12Matthews
- 16Court
- 17Smith
- 18McKay
- 20Hendry
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 1. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan following a set piece situation.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).
Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.
Attempt blocked. John Herron (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Higgins.
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.