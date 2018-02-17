Scottish League One
Albion1Raith Rovers1

Albion Rovers v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4Marr
  • 5Mbayo
  • 3McLeish
  • 6HolmesBooked at 41mins
  • 7Fisher
  • 8Davidson
  • 11Hester
  • 9Higgins
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Guthrie
  • 16John Queen
  • 17Potts
  • 18Watters
  • 19Okane

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 6Benedictus
  • 4Herron
  • 21Furtado
  • 14Davidson
  • 10Vaughan
  • 11Barr
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3Watson
  • 7Spence
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott McLaughlin.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).

Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 1. Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Vaughan following a set piece situation.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).

Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Harlain Mbayo.

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Graeme Holmes.

Attempt blocked. John Herron (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Harlain Mbayo (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Higgins.

Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26176352223057
2Ayr25163665323351
3Alloa2411673527839
4Arbroath23115742301238
5Stranraer25105103945-635
6Airdrieonians258893441-732
7East Fife2693143645-930
8Forfar2673162952-2324
9Albion2465134657-1123
10Queen's Park2656152855-2721
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired