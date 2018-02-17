Scottish Championship
Brechin0Falkirk0

Brechin City v Falkirk

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 4Fusco
  • 15Spark
  • 6DaleBooked at 21mins
  • 7Tapping
  • 3DyerBooked at 33mins
  • 16Morrison
  • 11Watt
  • 22Mackin

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 8Graham
  • 10Layne
  • 14Lynas
  • 18Orsi
  • 21Sinclair

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 7Taiwo
  • 10Sibbald
  • 42RobsonBooked at 38mins
  • 14Longridge
  • 33Loy
  • 22Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 5Grant
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Falkirk 0.

Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Watt (Brechin City).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).

Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Thomas Robson (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Booking

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).

Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).

Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by James Dale (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Fusco.

Attempt blocked. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546271954
2Livingston24127539261343
3Dundee Utd2212463026440
4Queen of Sth2410683833536
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Morton239773223934
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2569102739-1227
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2405191854-365
View full Scottish Championship table

