First Half ends, Brechin City 0, Falkirk 0.
Brechin City v Falkirk
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 4Fusco
- 15Spark
- 6DaleBooked at 21mins
- 7Tapping
- 3DyerBooked at 33mins
- 16Morrison
- 11Watt
- 22Mackin
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 8Graham
- 10Layne
- 14Lynas
- 18Orsi
- 21Sinclair
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 4Muirhead
- 44Watson
- 3McGhee
- 16Tumilty
- 7Taiwo
- 10Sibbald
- 42RobsonBooked at 38mins
- 14Longridge
- 33Loy
- 22Jakubiak
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 5Grant
- 6McKee
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Watt (Brechin City).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk).
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Thomas Robson (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Booking
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Brechin City).
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Attempt missed. Reghan Tumilty (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Thomas Taiwo (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
James Dale (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by James Dale (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Gary Fusco.
Attempt blocked. Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
