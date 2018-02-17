First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Morton 0.
Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 14Jacobs
- 8Rankin
- 25DykesBooked at 45mins
- 11Dobbie
- 18Fergusson
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Cameron
- 13Henderson
- 15Todorov
- 17Murray
- 23Beerman
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 26IredaleSubstituted forTiffoneyat 42'minutes
- 25Ross
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 17Russell
- 7Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 5Lamie
- 12Tidser
- 15Tiffoney
- 16Strapp
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Jack Iredale because of an injury.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Frank Ross (Morton) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Frank Ross (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Morton 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stephen Dobbie.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Luca Gasparotto (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Gary Harkins (Morton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).
Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
