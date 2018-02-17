Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth1Morton0

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 25DykesBooked at 45mins
  • 11Dobbie
  • 18Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Cameron
  • 13Henderson
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 23Beerman

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 26IredaleSubstituted forTiffoneyat 42'minutes
  • 25Ross
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 17Russell
  • 7Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 5Lamie
  • 12Tidser
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 16Strapp
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Morton 0.

Booking

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Scott Tiffoney replaces Jack Iredale because of an injury.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Frank Ross (Morton) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Frank Ross (Morton) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Morton 0. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lyndon Dykes.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stephen Dobbie.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Luca Gasparotto (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ross Fergusson (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Frank Ross (Morton).

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Gary Harkins (Morton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Frank Ross (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546271954
2Livingston24127539261343
3Dundee Utd2212463026440
4Queen of Sth2410683833536
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Morton239773223934
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2569102739-1227
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2405191854-365
View full Scottish Championship table

