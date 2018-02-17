First Half ends, Livingston 3, St. Mirren 1.
Livingston v St Mirren
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 17Robinson
- 11Cadden
- 18Miller
- 9Hardie
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 10Boyd
- 14Jacobs
- 20Maley
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 7Magennis
- 4McGinn
- 18Flynn
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 6MacKenzie
- 16McShane
- 21Stewart
- 26Hill
- 27Mullen
- 29Hippolyte
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 3, St. Mirren 1. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Neil Alexander.
Attempt saved. Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
