Scottish Championship
Livingston3St Mirren1

Livingston v St Mirren

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 17Robinson
  • 11Cadden
  • 18Miller
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 10Boyd
  • 14Jacobs
  • 20Maley

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 7Magennis
  • 4McGinn
  • 18Flynn
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 16McShane
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
  • 29Hippolyte
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Livingston 3, St. Mirren 1.

Attempt saved. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Pittman (Livingston).

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).

Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Foul by Scott Robinson (Livingston).

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Livingston).

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Davis (St. Mirren).

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Smith (St. Mirren).

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 3, St. Mirren 1. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raffaele De Vita.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Declan Gallagher.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Neil Alexander.

Attempt saved. Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 1, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Lewis Morgan.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 0, St. Mirren 1. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren25173546271954
2Livingston24127539261343
3Dundee Utd2212463026440
4Queen of Sth2410683833536
5Dunfermline2497839281134
6Morton239773223934
7Inverness CT238693028230
8Falkirk2569102739-1227
9Dumbarton2248101530-1520
10Brechin2405191854-365
View full Scottish Championship table

