Solihull Moors v Dover Athletic
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|32
|17
|8
|7
|41
|34
|7
|59
|2
|Aldershot
|32
|16
|10
|6
|51
|32
|19
|58
|3
|Wrexham
|33
|15
|12
|6
|38
|25
|13
|57
|4
|Sutton United
|32
|16
|8
|8
|46
|36
|10
|56
|5
|Tranmere
|33
|15
|10
|8
|52
|31
|21
|55
|6
|Boreham Wood
|32
|14
|11
|7
|47
|32
|15
|53
|7
|Fylde
|33
|14
|10
|9
|58
|42
|16
|52
|8
|Bromley
|32
|14
|9
|9
|55
|39
|16
|51
|9
|Dover
|32
|13
|12
|7
|43
|27
|16
|51
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|33
|11
|13
|9
|42
|39
|3
|46
|11
|Dag & Red
|32
|12
|9
|11
|48
|42
|6
|45
|12
|Eastleigh
|33
|10
|14
|9
|51
|52
|-1
|44
|13
|Gateshead
|32
|10
|13
|9
|40
|33
|7
|43
|14
|Woking
|32
|12
|6
|14
|41
|48
|-7
|42
|15
|Maidenhead United
|32
|10
|11
|11
|43
|45
|-2
|41
|16
|Maidstone United
|32
|9
|12
|11
|40
|50
|-10
|39
|17
|Leyton Orient
|32
|9
|9
|14
|40
|47
|-7
|36
|18
|Halifax
|32
|8
|11
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|35
|19
|Hartlepool
|31
|8
|10
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|34
|20
|Barrow
|31
|7
|11
|13
|38
|44
|-6
|32
|21
|Solihull Moors
|32
|8
|6
|18
|32
|47
|-15
|30
|22
|Torquay
|33
|6
|9
|18
|30
|54
|-24
|27
|23
|Chester
|32
|5
|12
|15
|27
|52
|-25
|27
|24
|Guiseley
|32
|4
|10
|18
|28
|59
|-31
|22
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired