Wrexham defender Olly Marx remains sidelined with injury and he is joined by Mark Carrington who has a hamstring problem as problems mount for manager Dean Keates.

Winger Paul Rutherford is suspended after being sent off against Halifax last time out.

Fourth-placed Sutton are just a point behind Wrexham and could leapfrog Wrexham with a win at the Racecourse.

Jamie Collins and Tommy Wright have extended their stays with Sutton.