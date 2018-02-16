Partick Thistle v Dundee

Thistle beat Dundee in October but lost to them in December

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Partick Thistle defender Paul McGinn is suspended for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee.

Winger Steven Lawless returns to the squad after recovering from a foot knock while Christie Elliott is on the mend following an ankle problem.

Dundee hope defender Genseric Kusunga will be fit enough following a hamstring strain.

Josh Meekings could return but Julen Etxabeguren, Marcus Haber and Matt Henvey remain out.

For Thistle, Gary Fraser is back training after recovering from a knee injury but Stuart Bannigan remains out.

MATCH STATS

Despite losing their most recent meeting with Dundee, Partick Thistle have won four of the past five matches between the two sides in the top flight, keeping three clean sheets during this period.

Dundee have lost their past two visits to Firhill in the Scottish Premiership.

Thistle have lost back-to-back home league games having previously won three on the bounce.

Dundee have lost three of their four Scottish Premiership matches in 2018 - no side has lost more away matches than Dundee in the competition this season (eight).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I feel we can still get top six.

"Maybe people will say I'm a fantasist - but I'm not. I'm ambitious.

"I believe in my side. We've shown in so many games this season against everyone that we are a right good side to play against when we are absolutely on it.

"We need to find the steel and mentality to see games out. If we do that then the top six is not outwith our reach."

Partick Thistle forward Miles Storey: "The league is so strong and there are a lot of runs of games where you play Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts and those runs are tough at times.

"So we have looked at these fixtures coming up as winnable games.

"We have to show exactly what we are about because after the split is obviously going to be frantic.

"We have some big games before then and we are looking to put our marker down."