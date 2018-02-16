Hibernian v Aberdeen

Aberdeen have won both of this season's meetings with Hibernian

Hibernian have defenders Paul Hanlon and Darren McGregor and midfielder Marvin Bartley back to face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Brandon Barker, David Gray, Ross Laidlaw, Vykintas Slivka and Steven Whittaker remain out.

Stevie May is once again hoping to make his Aberdeen return following an ankle injury.

Captain Graeme Shinnie is suspended while goalkeeper Joe Lewis is a long-term absentee for Derek McInnes's side.

Hibernian are winless in their past nine top-flight matches against Aberdeen, failing to score in seven of those games.

The Dons are unbeaten in their past 10 league visits to Hibs, keeping seven consecutive clean sheets and winning each of their previous three visits to Easter Road.

Hibs have kept just a single clean sheet on home soil in the Scottish Premiership this season - Ross County are the only side in the competition that have failed to keep a home clean sheet.

Despite winning their past three top-flight games, Aberdeen have lost two of their past three on the road in the competition, failing to score in both of those defeats.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We're on a run of three wins out of four, which is decent form at this stage of the season and we want to carry that on.

"We would like to make inroads on second or third place and this is a game that will have a bearing on that.

"Hopefully, we can avoid too many injuries and maintain the consistency of selection in the squad."

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna: "You cannot get carried away thinking you're this and that, I've only played 20 games in the SPFL so I have to keep my feet on the ground.

"The manager pulled me over in Dubai when Hull put in an offer [in January] and told me I was going nowhere unless there was a ridiculous bid. I was fine with that because I am learning under the manager since I came here.

"I've been involved in teams that have been to the Scottish Cup finals and semi-finals, but was always on the bench.

"Hopefully that's something that I can be part of, and in the Europa League hopefully we can qualify and do one better than the last couple of seasons.

"That's the main reasons for me staying here, as well as the manager and a good set of boys."