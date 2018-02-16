Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Home sides have prevailed in both of this season's meetings of Kilmarnock and Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell returns from a hamstring strain for Saturday's meeting with Kilmarnock.

Cedric Kipre is suspended while fellow defender Peter Hartley faces at least two more months out with a foot injury.

Killie winger Jordan Jones returns from suspension but Gary Dicker is banned and Alan Power and Stevie Smith are injured.

Gordon Greer, Aaron Tshibola and Greg Kiltie are doubtful but Youssouf Mulumbu should be fit.

Well's Ryan Bowman is back in training after a broken cheekbone and could play but George Newell and Ellis Plummer remain out.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell have lost just one of their past six Scottish Premiership matches against Kilmarnock, however that single defeat did come the last time the two sides met in the competition as Killie ran out 1-0 winners in December.

Killie have won just one of their past seven trips to Motherwell in the top flight, a 2-0 victory back in February 2016.

Well have lost just one of their past five Premiership matches, having lost six of the previous seven.

Despite being winless in their past three away league matches, Kilmarnock have lost just one of their past nine top-flight matches home and away.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "There is still no reason for the lads to let things run away with themselves.

"We've got 32 points and that's still not enough. We need more. We need to get further away from the bottom.

"We're 12 points in front of bottom and nine away from second bottom. The quicker we can increase that gap the better.

"We only had six points the day I turned up. We've come a long way since then but we've still got a long way to go.

"We go to Fir Park tomorrow for a really difficult game and we'll have to be at our very best to get something."