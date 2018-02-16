Ross County v Heart of Midlothian

Ross County are yet to beat Hearts this season

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Steven Naismith is a doubt for Hearts, the forward still struggling with a hamstring problem.

Don Cowie is fit following a knock but Harry Cochrane is not yet ready to play despite returning to training, and Rory Currie and Malaury Martin remain out.

Full-back Jamie Brandon has been ruled out until November with a knee injury.

Ross County team news to follow.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have won just one of their past 12 top-flight matches against Hearts.

Hearts have lost just one of their seven trips to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, scoring in each of those matches and winning four of their past five visits there.

Country ended a run of 12 league matches without a victory in their last outing in the competition, beating Dundee 4-1 away from home, but the Staggies have failed to win back-to-back league matches in the same campaign since winning their final two games of last season.

Hearts have lost just one of their past 13 Premiership ties, keeping eight clean sheets in their previous 10 matches.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "I obviously noted with interest the result that Ross County had at Dundee. To go there and win 4-1 is a fairly significant achievement.

"We're going there to try and win the game and try and keep the pressure on Ross County.

"We've had a fairly decent record up there recently. We're in reasonable form and I'm hopeful that we can kick on from last Saturday's [Scottish Cup win over St Johnstone] and manage to pick up three points."