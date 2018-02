From the section

Scot Bennett played in both games when Newport faced Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup

Newport County defender Scot Bennett faces up to two months out with a hamstring injury.

Bennett was hurt in Tuesday's 5-0 League two defeat at Mansfield.

"He will be out for between four and eight weeks," boss Michael Flynn said.

For Notts a sickness bug in the camp has hampered preparations.

Shaun Brisley could miss out and Mason Bennett is absent after having a scan for his hamstring injury.