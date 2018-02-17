League Two
Cambridge15:00Grimsby
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Grimsby Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33207672324067
2Accrington32194956371961
3Wycombe32178763461759
4Notts County32169754351957
5Mansfield321511651341756
6Swindon33173135147454
7Lincoln City321411744301453
8Exeter30164104135652
9Coventry32155123627950
10Colchester33131194539650
11Crawley33146133840-248
12Newport321210104143-246
13Carlisle32119124444042
14Cambridge32119123143-1242
15Cheltenham33109144648-239
16Stevenage33109144248-639
17Yeovil32108144550-538
18Grimsby3399152947-1836
19Port Vale3297163546-1134
20Forest Green3295183655-1932
21Morecambe31710142941-1231
22Crewe3293203554-1930
23Chesterfield3276193358-2527
24Barnet3267193048-1825
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired