Championship
Birmingham15:00Millwall
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Millwall

Sam Gallagher is Birmingham City's top scorer with seven goals this season, six of them in the league
Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Cheikh Ndoye for the visit of mid-table Millwall.

Blues may be without fellow midfielder David Davis, who is rated 50/50 with a leg injury suffered early on in last Sunday's derby defeat at Aston Villa.

Millwall's January signing Harry Toffolo awaits his debut while defender Bryon Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out.

Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill may be among the substitutes again.

Cahill, who is building up his fitness following his return to the club in January at the age of 38, scored against Birmingham the last time he played at St Andrew's in a 2-0 win for Everton in 2010.

SAM's prediction
Home win 41%Draw 29%Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Blues' home defeat by Millwall in February 2015 was their first in 15 visits by the Lions to St Andrew's.
  • Millwall, who beat Blues 2-0 at the Den in October, have never completed a league double over City in 18 previous seasons.
  • Birmingham have failed to score in 15 Championship games this season, more than any other club in the division.
  • Millwall are unbeaten in five league games. They last went on a longer run without defeat in the second tier back between March and August 2014 (11 games).
  • No Championship team has been awarded fewer penalties this season than Birmingham City (one - Jeremie Boga's miss at Fulham). Blues and Ipswich are the only teams yet to score from the spot this term.
  • Jed Wallace has been directly involved in more league goals this season than any other Millwall player (10 - five goals, five assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves31225456233371
2Aston Villa31178648272159
3Derby321610648262258
4Cardiff31177747272058
5Fulham311410752361652
6Bristol City31141074536952
7Preston31121363830849
8Sheff Utd31154124437749
9Middlesbrough311461140291148
10Brentford31111194340344
11Leeds31135134239344
12Ipswich31135134341244
13Norwich31128113134-344
14Millwall31912103634239
15Sheff Wed32813113438-437
16QPR3199133344-1136
17Nottm Forest31112183550-1535
18Reading3188153441-732
19Bolton3179152849-2130
20Birmingham3186172243-2130
21Hull31611144247-529
22Barnsley31610153045-1528
23Sunderland31511153455-2126
24Burton3167182458-3425
