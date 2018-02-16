Birmingham City v Millwall

Sam Gallagher is Birmingham City's top scorer with seven goals this season, six of them in the league

Birmingham City are without suspended midfielder Cheikh Ndoye for the visit of mid-table Millwall.

Blues may be without fellow midfielder David Davis, who is rated 50/50 with a leg injury suffered early on in last Sunday's derby defeat at Aston Villa.

Millwall's January signing Harry Toffolo awaits his debut while defender Bryon Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out.

Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill may be among the substitutes again.

Cahill, who is building up his fitness following his return to the club in January at the age of 38, scored against Birmingham the last time he played at St Andrew's in a 2-0 win for Everton in 2010.

SAM's prediction Home win 41% Draw 29% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts